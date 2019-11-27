|
|
Taylor, Jean
1928 - 2019
Jean Taylor, age 91, of Plain City, passed away November 21, 2019 at Dublin Methodist Hospital. She was born April 1, 1928 in Columbus. Preceded in death by her parents Edward George Daniel Hosler and Mary Gertrude (Wolfe) Hosler, husband Edward Taylor, siblings Frances Shaw and Paul Hosler. Survived by sons, Carl (Nita) Taylor and Phillip Taylor; grandchildren, Christa, Josh, Brian and Thomas; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Carl Hosler, Elaine Rahm, JoAnn Hertenstein, Geri (Ron) Quincel and Madalyn (Bob) Keefer. Memorial service 11 AM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main Street, Plain City with Pastor Phil Conrad officiating and the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019