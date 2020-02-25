|
|
Tyler, Jean
Jean E. (Diehl) Tyler, age 100, of Newburyport, MA, died Sunday evening, February 23, 2020, at Atria Merrimack Place, Newburyport, in the loving presence of her son and daughter-in-law, Jed "Kip" and Mary Lou Tyler, as well as her grandsons, Christopher and Ben Tyler. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 7, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Carl O. and Jeanette M. (Scheid) Diehl. After graduating from Walnut Hills High School, Jean went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Cincinnati in 1942 and had been a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority since 1939. Jean and Jack built a home in Columbus, Ohio where she spent the next 63 years before moving to Newburyport, MA 6 years ago. She was a former teacher at the Lutheran Ascension Pre-School in Columbus, Ohio. She volunteered with the wonderful children and staff at the Ohio State School for the Blind for 18 years. She was a volunteer at Inniswood Gardens in Westerville, Ohio for 28 years and for Meals on Wheels for 8 years in Columbus. She is survived by her son, Jed Tyler and his wife, Mary Lou, Newburyport, MA; four grandchildren, Jackson Tyler, Galena, OH, Madison Tyler, Columbus, OH, Ben Tyler, Boston, MA and Christopher Tyler, Auburn, MA; and her dearest cousins, Tina Lieberman, Barb Caddell and Lori Tierney. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Jack W. Tyler, and her son Richard W. Tyler. The Tyler Family would like to thank Atria Merrimack Place for the care given to Jean. Special thanks for the amazing presence of Jeanmarie Chaney and Molly Berning, the grandsons' girlfriend and fiancé, who shared a special bond with Jean and showed her such compassion. A celebration of life will be held in Columbus, Ohio at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to , the Inniswood Metro Gardens, 940 Hempstead Road, Westerville, OH 43081, or the Best Friends Animal Society. Arrangements are by Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green Street, Newburyport.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020