Rice, Jean Waugh
1939 - 2020
Jean Waugh Rice, age 81, of Bexley, Ohio and John's Island, Vero Beach, Florida, died July 21, 2020, after a courageous six-year journey through Multiple Myeloma, surrounded by the love of family. She spent her final days in her Florida home looking out her window at the ocean and her favorite tree. Jean was known far and wide for her commitment to communication within families. Her life's passion was teaching parenting skills. For 33+ years, Jean taught The Art of Positive Parenting (T.A.P.P.), coaching parents and transforming hundreds of family relationships that will impact generations. Her stand in life was that relationships work through mutual respect. Jean was preceded in death by her mother, Pearle Elizabeth Williams Waugh, and father, Howard Eugene Waugh. She is survived by her beloved husband, C.Thomas Rice; daughters, Kimberly Francisco Rice Wilson (James) and Courtney Elizabeth Rice Bosca (Christopher); son, Jeffrey Thomas Rice (Pam); grandchildren, Meg and Kate Wilson, Mario and Nicholas Bosca, Allison and Kelsey Rice; her sisters, Janet Halliday (Peter) and Jo-Ann Averill (Jack); and several nieces and nephews. Jean was a graduate of Lancaster High School, and a 1960 graduate of Denison University, where she earned her Bachelor of Music degree. Jean had a powerful soprano voice and often performed with her father as well as competitively. At age 16, Jean met Tom, her husband of 60 years, on a blind date while visiting her older sisters at Denison. She was a member of Junior League of Columbus, a charter member of Nationwide Children's Hospital Twig #61, a leadership council member and program chairman for Friends of Harding Hospital, a sustaining board member of The Homeless Foundation, a sustaining board member of Pro Musica, a member of the John's Island Chorus from 2006-2017, and President of Grammy Camp (always offering a sleepover to any grandchild on demand). Jean was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her tremendous love of her six precious grandchildren was evident to all who knew her. She loved the names she was given: "Grammy," "Gram," "G-Rams," "Grams," and "Big G." She loved to play bridge and work jigsaw puzzles. Jean felt that her husband Tom was the best caregiver ever and cherished her days and years with him always by her side. Jean was an advocate for children, especially her own three children and six grandchildren. She was famous for her "Grammy scoops," large dips of ice cream no parent would ever approve. The family will greet friends from the safety of their cars on Sunday, August 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Broad Street Presbyterian Church, 760 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio, 43205. Please enter the parking lot from the North Garfield Avenue entrance on the west side of the church. Masks are required. You may also post messages and stories at: http://schoedinger.com
. Services will be private and may be viewed by live stream on Saturday, August 8 at 3:00 p.m. eastern time at: https://www.facebook.com/BSPCColumbus
. A video of the service may also be viewed on You Tube beginning Sunday, August 9. Please see next Sunday's obituary for details. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Action For Children - T.A.P.P. in memory of Jean Rice. For online donations: https://www.actionforchildren.org/childcareisessential-donations
, #ChildCareIsEssential Fund. For mail-in donations: 78 Jefferson Avenue, Columbus, Ohio, 43215, ATTN: Jessica Brown. The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute at The Ohio State University Foundation, Multiple Myeloma Research Fund 306144, in memory of Jean Rice. For online donations: https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/OnlineGivingDonation.aspx?Source_Code=DEV_AG-MED_CHRI-JamesWeb-ON-S&Fund=306144
For mail-in donation instructions: https://www.osu.edu/giving/how-to-give/ways-to-give.html
. Local arrangements are under the direction of Schoedinger Funeral & Cremation Service.