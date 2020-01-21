Home

Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hilltop United Methodist Church
99 S Highland Ave.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Hilltop United Methodist Church
99 S Highland Ave.
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Hathaway Cemetery
West Mansfield, OH
View Map
Jean Whetsel Crump


1927 - 2020
Jean Whetsel Crump Obituary
Whetsel Crump, Jean
1927 - 2020
Jean Whetsel Crump, age 92, passed away January 20, 2020. Survived by son, Max (Diann) Ginn; and daughters, Karen (Donald) McDaniel and Cathy (Walter) Hunt. Celebration of Life 12 PM Friday, January 24, 2020 at Hilltop United Methodist Church, 99 S Highland Ave., where her family will receive friends from 11 AM until time of service. Interment 11 AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Hathaway Cemetery, West Mansfield, OH. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Jean's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020
