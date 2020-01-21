|
Whetsel Crump, Jean
1927 - 2020
Jean Whetsel Crump, age 92, passed away January 20, 2020. Survived by son, Max (Diann) Ginn; and daughters, Karen (Donald) McDaniel and Cathy (Walter) Hunt. Celebration of Life 12 PM Friday, January 24, 2020 at Hilltop United Methodist Church, 99 S Highland Ave., where her family will receive friends from 11 AM until time of service. Interment 11 AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Hathaway Cemetery, West Mansfield, OH. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Jean's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020