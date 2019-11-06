|
|
Wickiser, Jean
Jean Wickiser, age 85, passed away peacefully at Sunrise of Dublin, Ohio, November 2, 2019. Jean was born in Dublin, Ohio on December 28, 1933 to Urton and Violet (Wuertz) Wilcox who preceded her in death. Jean was a graduate of Linden McKinley High School where she met her high school sweetheart Don, and married in 1951. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, and her beloved son Brad. Survived by her daughters, Kathy (Rich) Grunenwald, Jodi (Mike) Lewis; daughter-in-law, Cherie Wickiser; and her precious grandchildren, Amanda and Andrew Grunenwald, Matt Wickiser, and Steven (Sydney) Lewis. Jean never met a stranger and made everyone welcome in her home. She was an incredibly devoted mother and grandmother. Jean could never pass up a bargain and was an avid garage saler, accumulating trinkets and decorations; we think there are things she's collected that we still haven't found! The family would like to thank those that helped and cared for her through the years and made these past few years as comfortable and meaningful as possible. Would also like to thank the people who visited, and especially the staff at Sunrise of Dublin, and Capital City Hospice. Visitation will be at Tidd Funeral Home in Hilliard, on November 7 from 3-7pm, with service at Tidd on November 8 at 12noon.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019