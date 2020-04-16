|
Williams, Jean
1930 - 2020
Norma Jean, 89, passed away at her residence, April 8, 2020 of natural causes. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on August 23, 1930 to her parents Howard and Gladys Spalding. She was a 1948 graduate of Boardman High School, attended Muskingum College (now Muskingum University), and married Ted Williams on August 23, 1950.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Theodore "Ted" Williams, and her son Thomas. She is preceded in death by her daughter Linda.
Jean was a very talented, caring, and lovable person. She served on the Franklin County Board of D.D., was the co-founder of the Families United Inc., heavily involved with the Arc Industries North, and was a pioneer in the field of autism. She was an artist, designer, sculptor, and owner of her own commercial sculpting studio "Place of the Unicorn" for over 25 years. All her life she was an advocate for those with special needs. Thank you for all of the wonderful caregivers who aided her, and to her church that provided peace to her life.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Franklin County Board of D.D. There will be no services, at this time due to COVID-19. A memorial service will be planned for a future date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2020