|
|
Woehrle, Jean
1926 - 2020
Jean Fellows Woehrle, age 93, of Westerville, went to be with Jesus on April 12, 2020. Jean graduated from Grant Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1973, and worked as an RN at Grant Hospital until her retirement. Her many interests were Lutheran orthodoxy, politics, bridge, and camping. She was a member of Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Powell and Blendon Senior Center. She was preceded in death by her husband Norman, sons Bill and Bob. She is survived by 2 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was also a "loving aunt" to her nieces and nephews. A memorial service at Shepherd of Peace, as well as interment at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions for Jean can be made to the Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020