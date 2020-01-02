|
|
Layne, Jeanetta
1930 - 2019
Jeanetta Layne, age 89, passed away December 29, 2019. Celebration of Life 10AM Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where her family will receive friends from 9AM until time of service. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. To view the full obituary and extend condolences to the family, please visit Jeanetta's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
