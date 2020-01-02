Home

POWERED BY

Services
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanetta Layne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanetta Layne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanetta Layne Obituary
Layne, Jeanetta
1930 - 2019
Jeanetta Layne, age 89, passed away December 29, 2019. Celebration of Life 10AM Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where her family will receive friends from 9AM until time of service. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. To view the full obituary and extend condolences to the family, please visit Jeanetta's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -