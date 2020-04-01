|
Cacchio, Jeanette
Jeanette Katherine Cacchio, 90, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 at Conover Nursing and Rehab in Conover, NC. Jeanette was a loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend to many. A lifelong resident of Columbus, Ohio, she retired from the Xerox Corp where she was a wonderful receptionist. She was the daughter of the late Willard and Katherine Rutherford of Columbus and had four brothers and two sisters. She moved to Hickory, NC in 2010 where she enjoyed spending time with many new friends and five of her great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, John "Chick" Cacchio, son Steve Hoffman, grandsons Todd Hoffman, Nate Hoffman and Benjamin Hoffman, and her "best pet ever" Heidi. Those left to cherish the memories include her sons and daughters-in-law, Dan and Peggie Hoffman, Brad and Becky Hoffman and Ginny Hoffman; grandchildren, Trent Hoffman, Trisha Drewyor, Brooke Hillman, Alison Tompkins, Chad Hoffman, Nikki Hoffman; and many nieces and nephews. Jeanette developed a special bond with her great-grandchildren, Lexie, Hayden, Kinsley, Harper, Arlie and Jeremiah. She will be missed by all. A special thank you to all of her concerned caregivers at Conover Nursing and Rehab. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Lockbourne, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the Cacchio family at www.drumfh-hickory.com. The Cacchio family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home in Hickory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2020