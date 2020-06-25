Jeanette Coleman
1926 - 2020
Coleman, Jeanette
1926 - 2020
Jeanette Coleman, 94, went peacefully to her heavenly home on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born to John and Eleanor Holtz in Evansville, Ind. on March 26, 1926. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter and sister Virginia Kollenberg. Jeanette is survived by sisters, Marjorie Kavanaugh, Delores Grimm and Jean (Don) Keostring. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother she will be missed by sons, Mike and his wife, Chelle, Pat and his wife, Mary Ann, Jeff and his wife, Patty. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Amelia, Robyn, Matt, Jake, Ben, Chris, Tricia Snider and Bryan; and 9 great grandchildren each with special memories of time spent with their grandma. A special thanks to the staff of The Inn at Winchester Trails Assisted Living facility where she was cared for safely and professionally. A memorial service was held at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main St., Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068 on Thursday, June 25. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peace Free Lutheran Church, 28 Elm St., Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
