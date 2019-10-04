Home

Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Jeanette Dodrill


1941 - 2019
Jeanette Dodrill Obituary
Dodrill, Jeanette
1941 - 2019
Jeanette Marie Dodrill, 77, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away October 3, 2019. Survived by sister, Judith (David) Casmo; children, Mary (Brady) Maynard and Michael (Tammy) Hedrick; stepchildren, John Dodrill, Rich (Debbie) Dodrill, and Debbie Bennett; and several other family members. Preceded by husband John Dodrill, brother Ed and his wife Janet Skobrak. Jeanette attended the Ohio School for the Deaf, Bliss College and Columbus State Community College. Jeanette was a prolific artist. Jeanette was a member of Christ Community Church in Gahanna and led Deaf ministries with her late husband, John. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 9 at 6pm, followed by a 7pm service at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W Main St, Ashville, OH 43103 In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd., Ste. C, Circleville, OH 43113. Online at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2019
