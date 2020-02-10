|
|
Iacovetta, Jeanette 1924—2020
Jeanette Iacovetta (Capocciama), age 96, born January 21, 1924, died February 9, 2020.
Jeanette was a special person, quiet and most of all a devoted wife and mother to all of us.
We all treasure our Sunday dinners with the family that Mom put so much effort and time in to. We look back now and wonder how she did it all. All the grandchildren fondly remember grandma's meatballs, spaghetti and roast chicken. Friends were always welcome, no one ever went away hungry.
But most of all, we will remember her kind and gentle heart. How she put up with all of us working late hours in the garage we'll never know.
Preceded in death by her loving husband John Iacovetta, parents Vincenzo and Angelina Capocciama, sisters Mary, Angie, Edith and brothers Joseph, Enrico "Ricci" and Ganni "John."
Survived by her loving children, John (Karen), Dale (Marcia), Michael (Wanda), Carolyn (Bryan) Reeder, Donald and Neil (Cathe); 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Special thanks to the Mill Run Care Center and Hospice nurses and aids that have gently cared for and expressed their kindness to and for our mom.
Family will receive friends Wednesday 4-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Thursday at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St., on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, where burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
To view on-line video and sign the register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020