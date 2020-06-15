Jeanette James

James, Jeanette
1932 - 2020
Jeanette (McGee) James was born August 25, 1932, to the late Scott and Aserlene (Smiley) McGee. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Helen Herbert, Queen Esther Gilliam, and Irene Barnes. Jeanette passed away on June 11, 2020. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, William E. James, Jr. and Jon Ivan James; grandson, Aaron James; and former husband, Master Sgt. William E. James, Sr. - Air Force Retired. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10AM on Thursday, June 18, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. To send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, we encourage you to visit Jeanette's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.