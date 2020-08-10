1/
Jeanette Lee
Lee, Jeanette
Jeanette L. Lee (Griffiths), age 77, Friday, August 7, 2020, peacefully passed away surrounded by the loving thoughts and prayers of all her family. Her sweet and gentle soul is now in Heaven with our Lord and Savior. She has been SET FREE from the limitations that she has struggled with from Huntington's Disease for the last 20 plus years. Jeanette was born in Columbus, Ohio and graduated from West H.S in 1960. She worked at General Motors where she met the love of her life Richard. Richard and Jeanette have been married for 51 wonderful years. They married and lived in Little Farms on the west side where they loved and adored Jim, Sheila, and Ronnie. They took family trips to the Smokey Mountains, Niagara Falls, and loved taking their camper to the "country" and Myrtle Beach. They loved to be with friends, dance, and socialize with the UAW Union, Luther B. Turner Masonic Lodge, and GM Retirees. Jeanette also baby sat and worked 10 plus years at the Westland mall at JC Penney's. Through all of those years, Jeanette's focus has always and will forever be on her family. Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Ruth Griffiths, her step-son James Lee, and brother-in-law Trent Gardner. Jeanette is survived by her husband, Richard Lee; daughter and husband, Wes and Sheila Hunter; and son and wife, Ron and Sheri Lee; sister, Carol Gardner, brother, Larry Griffiths; 13 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Thank you to all the staff at Ohio Living Westminster Thurber and at Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice for taking such great care and loving Jeanette as your own family. Visitation will be 11am-1pm Wednesday, August 12 with a funeral service starting at 1pm at TIDD FUNERAL HOME at 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. Graveside service to follow at Alton Cemetery at 185-225 Alton and Darby Creek Rd., Galloway, OH 43119. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Central Ohio Chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America. www.tiddfuneralservice.com



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
AUG
12
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
