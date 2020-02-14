|
Legg, Jeanette
1920 - 2020
Jeanette "Jan" Alice Legg, died Jan. 11 at Riverside Hospital after a short illness. She was born August 30, 1920, in Ironwood, MI, to Wilbrod and Alice Boyer. Jeanette graduated as valedictorian in 1938 from St. Ambrose High School, going on to study at Gogebic Community College and then Northwest Institute of Medical Technology in Minneapolis. Moving to Columbus in her mid-20s, she worked at Mercy Hospital and as head technician at Grant Hospital before joining the private practices of Dr. J. T. Read and Dr. R. C. Obetz for several decades. Following their retirements, she worked at Bank One for 15 years. Jeanette was member of the American Society of Clinical Pathologists, Sigma Mu Tau Medical Technology Sorority, Ashland Retiree Club, Clintonville Community Resource Center, and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling America with Ellis, reading, Michigan Wolverine football, brandy, French cooking, parties at Olentangy Village (where she lived for 60 years), and a wide circle of friends of all ages. She became expert at football as a young girl tracking both Notre Dame and Michigan game radio broadcasts on a homemade field replica so her father and brothers could visualize game progress. She once amazed Woody Hayes by recalling games the Irish and Wolverines played in the 1930s. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Ellis R. Legg, parents-in-law Vinnie and Leonard Legg, and siblings Francis, Laurence, Dorothy and Raymond. Also in-laws Marjorie Legg Kinsey and John Kinsey, and nephews William F. Boyer, David Kinsey, and Lawrence Bart Boyer. She is survived by nephews, John F. Boyer (Kathy) and David J. Boyer (Gretchen), both of Arizona, Christian Kinsey (Sally) and Garry Kinsey (Sandy), both of California; niece, Barbara Buda (Michael) of Michigan; and niece-in-law, Rosalyn Boyer of Michigan; as well as several grand nephews and nieces. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on February 18, 2020 at 10 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 414 E. North Broadway, Columbus, OH 43214. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Vincent DePaul Conference of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (St. Vincent DePaul Society, 197 East Gay St., Columbus, OH 43215) and (P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148) or stjude.org. Condolences to family may be sent to Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High Street, Worthington, OH 43085, Attn: Barb Buda.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020