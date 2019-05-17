|
Jeanette P. Matheny, born in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Clarence H. and Katharine M. Platt, née Schafer, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 14, 2019 at Middleton in Granville, Ohio. She was 91. An accomplished administrative professional, Jeanette, "Jean", attended The Ohio State University where she met her husband of 64 years, the late Philip "Phil" R. Matheny. Together they moved around the country with Phil's career while raising their three sons until retiring in Upper Arlington. After retiring, Jean volunteered at the Ohio Historical Society for several years. Jean had a love for the arts, literature, history, travel, sailing, and always enjoyed a good breeze for flying kites. She was particularly passionate about Lake Erie, visiting there often as a summer family getaway while growing up. She visited many times later in life to enjoy the tranquil surroundings of Vermilion, Ruggles Beach, or any of a number of lakeside communities. We always felt that this was her favorite place to be. Soon after she would arrive there, she would go down to the shore to say "Hi" to the lake. Jean's love for her husband, her sons, and her grandchildren was beyond any measure, always interested in what they were doing and always there to help with any need. Oh, and yes, cats. For most of her life there was always a cherished feline friend that was a member of the family. She was a deeply private person who cherished all life and treated people with the utmost integrity, dignity, and respect. Her care and love of family came in too many ways to express. To us she will always be "Mom or Nana" and will be missed terribly but remain in our hearts always. We are blessed to have had her in our lives. Her love and memories as well as those of our father will always be with us. Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen M. Matheny and Christine A. Ramsey, Theodore P. and Elizabeth B. Matheny, and Mark C. and Jean M. Matheny; grandchildren, Andrew, Sara Helen (Cici), Hannah, and Tamara; nephews, Timothy Matheny and Daniel Matheny; and niece, Marsha Schrank. A private service will be held at a later date with interment at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Logan, Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 19, 2019