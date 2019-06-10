|
|
Thomas, Jeanette
1937 - 2019
Jeanette Thomas, age 81, went home to be with the Lord on June 7, 2019. She was a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church; a graduate of South High School Class of 1956; and a 1970 graduate of Practical Nursing School. She retired from Franklin County Residential Services in 2006. She is preceded in death by parents Otis and Allean Dixon, husband James Thomas, daughters Lynette McConnell and Charlotte Jones, sisters Ruth McGee and Charlotte Thompson, and brother Lawrence Dixon. She is survived by daughter, Sheri (Rudy) Williams; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; many other beloved relatives; and several very close friends. Online guestbook at
cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 11, 2019