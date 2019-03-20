Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
More Obituaries for Jeanie Thompson
Jeanie Dorothy Thompson


1946 - 2019
Jeanie Dorothy Thompson Obituary
Thompson, Jeanie Dorothy
1946 - 2019
Jeanie Dorothy (Ferguson) Thompson passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 at Riverside Hospital after a short stay in hospice, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 11, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York as an only child to the late Russell Lee and Jeanie Dorothy Ferguson. She was a 1964 graduate of South High School. She was a member of Brown Road Community Church for many years until she became disabled and moved away from the area. She was an avid euchre and scrabble player. She loved watching the Ohio State Buckeyes football and the Cincinnati Reds. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Aside from her great love for her Lord, Jesus Christ, were her 5 grandchildren. They brought her so much joy and she loved them with all her heart. She is survived by her children: daughter, Lynda (Mike) Frost of Columbus, OH; son, Louis (Cassie) Mason II of Columbus, OH; and son, Edward (Gina) Thompson Jr. of Lockbourne, OH. Grandchildren, Christina (Supri) Mason Fields, Brittney (Brandon) Sims, Gage Thompson, Emma Thompson and Madison Thompson. She had a very special relationship with her Aunt Phyllis (Gene) Greene, whom she grew up together with as sisters. Special friends Sherry Shook, Lois Casto, Stella Van Fossen, Kathy Butcher, Billie Blackburn and Judy Jones. She had several cousins that she loved very much. Visitation will be Sunday, March 24 at Newcomer, Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123 from 1-3pm with the funeral service following directly at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jeanie's honor to the or Riverside Hospital's Kobacker House. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
