Weber, Jeanie
Aneva "Jeanie" Weber, age 86, of Village of Del Mar in "The Villages", FL, passed away on May 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Arthur "Dutch" Weber, married 67 years; daughter, Wendy Jean married to Michael; and son, Ty Allen married to Kimberly. She will be missed by her three grandchildren, Cole, Peyton, Kendall; and great grandson, Carson Rush Weber. Additional family members include sister, Sharon Downs; and brothers, Larry and Daryl Thomas. Due to the current National Gathering Restrictions, services have been postponed until a more appropriate time can be determined for all. The family will hold a "Celebration in Life" for all to attend and pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Operation Shoebox at www.operationshoebox.com/donations
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 20 to May 24, 2020.