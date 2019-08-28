|
|
Grossman, Jeanne
1943 - 2019
Jeanne Grossman, age 76, passed away on August 27, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Elsie Hahn, brother Edward Hahn Jr. and brother-in-law Mike Baranek. Survived by her sisters, Marguerite (Gerald) Baranek, Linda Baranek, Karen (Greg) Faydenko, Brenda Hahn (Alberto), Yvonne (David) Nye; nieces and nephews, Traci, Scott, Melisa, Jeff, Paul, Elizabeth and Lorn; many great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Friday, August 30 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at Green Lawn – Temple Beth Shalom section. In lieu of flowers, donations to Temple Beth Shalom www.tbsohio.org or CHA Animal Shelter www.chaanimalshelter.org in her memory. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019