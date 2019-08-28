Home

POWERED BY

Services
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Grossman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Grossman


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Grossman Obituary
Grossman, Jeanne
1943 - 2019
Jeanne Grossman, age 76, passed away on August 27, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Elsie Hahn, brother Edward Hahn Jr. and brother-in-law Mike Baranek. Survived by her sisters, Marguerite (Gerald) Baranek, Linda Baranek, Karen (Greg) Faydenko, Brenda Hahn (Alberto), Yvonne (David) Nye; nieces and nephews, Traci, Scott, Melisa, Jeff, Paul, Elizabeth and Lorn; many great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Friday, August 30 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at Green Lawn – Temple Beth Shalom section. In lieu of flowers, donations to Temple Beth Shalom www.tbsohio.org or CHA Animal Shelter www.chaanimalshelter.org in her memory. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now