Sheets, Jeanne Kay
Jeanne (Rolfe) Sheets, age 74, of Harrisburg, OH, died Friday, June 5, 2020. Survived by husband, Lynn Sheets and family. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to read the complete obituary and view service times.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.