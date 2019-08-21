Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Jeanne Khoury


1938 - 2019
Khoury, Jeanne
1938 - 2019
Jeanne L. Khoury, age 81, passed away on August 21, 2019. She was born on April 13, 1938 to the late George and Myrtle Lefever, in Lancaster County, PA. She is survived by her husband, George Khoury of Orient, OH; son, Michael Khoury of Columbus, OH; daughter, Georgette Pavlik of Centerville, OH; grandchildren, Abby, Christy, Daniel, and Luke Pavlik; and other cousins and good friends. Jeanne graduated Millersville College in Lancaster, PA., where she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in math. She continued with her teaching career at Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities and Columbus State Community College. Friends may call at the Newcomer SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 1pm until time of service at 3pm.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
