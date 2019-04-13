Kent, Jeanne Louise

1951 - 2019

After fighting a heroic battle against brain cancer, Jeanne Louise Kent, age 67, joyfully returned to her heavenly father after reuniting with her dearly loved pets at the Rainbow Bridge on April 9, 2019. Born on November 8, 1951 in Waterloo, IA, she was the daughter of the late Don and Rowena Davidson of Cedar Falls, IA. Jeanne is survived by her husband Eben L. Kent, her two cherished and loving daughters, Lindsey (Mike) Savakinas and Lauren (Jason) Mays; stepchildren William, Harry, and Theodore; grandchildren Aidan, Asher, Adeline, Elise, Liora Lucille, Liran and Severina; step-grandchildren Alex and Michael; brother Tom (Michele) Davidson, brother Jim Davidson, and sister Anne (Rick) Halbmaier. Jeanne leaves behind a legacy of kind and giving pets including her beloved dog, Lucy. A service to memorialize Jeanne will take place at St. Timothy Catholic Church on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers Jeanne and the family ask you to make memorial donations either to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah 84741 or Sunrise Sanctuary, Inc., 16730 Martin Welch Road, Marysville, Ohio 43040. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary