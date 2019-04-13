The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Kent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Louise Kent

Obituary Condolences

Jeanne Louise Kent Obituary
Kent, Jeanne Louise
1951 - 2019
After fighting a heroic battle against brain cancer, Jeanne Louise Kent, age 67, joyfully returned to her heavenly father after reuniting with her dearly loved pets at the Rainbow Bridge on April 9, 2019. Born on November 8, 1951 in Waterloo, IA, she was the daughter of the late Don and Rowena Davidson of Cedar Falls, IA. Jeanne is survived by her husband Eben L. Kent, her two cherished and loving daughters, Lindsey (Mike) Savakinas and Lauren (Jason) Mays; stepchildren William, Harry, and Theodore; grandchildren Aidan, Asher, Adeline, Elise, Liora Lucille, Liran and Severina; step-grandchildren Alex and Michael; brother Tom (Michele) Davidson, brother Jim Davidson, and sister Anne (Rick) Halbmaier. Jeanne leaves behind a legacy of kind and giving pets including her beloved dog, Lucy. A service to memorialize Jeanne will take place at St. Timothy Catholic Church on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers Jeanne and the family ask you to make memorial donations either to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah 84741 or Sunrise Sanctuary, Inc., 16730 Martin Welch Road, Marysville, Ohio 43040. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now