|
|
Marre, Jeanne
1948 - 2019
Jeanne A. Marre, 71, of Columbus, passed away April 2, 2019. Jeanne was born January 26, 1948 to H.D. and Mary Ellen (Ward) Addison. She was membership chairman of the Collie Club of America for many years. Jeanne was a 1970 graduate of the University of Nebraska and a fanatic Nebraska football fan. She was married to Tony Marre for 46 years. Jeanne will be deeply missed by her husband; children, Courtney Marre and Thomas (Holly) Marre; grandchildren, Madison, Mackenzie and Edward; brother, Thomas Addison. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be Monday, April 8, 2019 from 4-6pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Funeral services will follow at 6pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019