Thomas, Jeanne
1939 - 2019
Jeanne D. Thomas, age 79, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born on July 8, 1939 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Frederick and Ruth (Doelker) Dahle. Jeanne was a member of the first class to graduate from Upper Arlington High School in 1957. She retired from Ohio State University Hospital where she was a registered nurse. In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband Roy. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Carolynn R. Thomas of Columbus, Ohio; sister, Karen D. Johnson of Sarasota, Florida; and close friends, Ray and Linda DeGraw of Grandview Heights, Ohio. She will also be leaving behind her beloved bird Kiwi. Graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Union Cemetery, 3349 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, Ohio 43202. Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Kobacker House-OhioHealth Foundation, 180 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019
