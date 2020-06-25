Jeanne Thompson

Thompson, Jeanne
1933 - 2020
Jeanne Ann Thompson, age 86, passed away at Kobacker House on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Paul Edward Thompson, brother Charles Vagnier, son Terry Thompson and grandson Ryan Edward Thompson. She is survived by her children, Tammy (Rick) Thompson, Tim Thompson; daughter-in-law, Teresa Thompson; grandchildren, Sarah, Megan, Taos and Townsend; siblings, Patty Dickerson, Jerry Vagnier, Sally Watern, Susie Murray, Cindy Kilbane and Debbie Vagnier; along with a host of nieces, nephews and other family members. Jeanne was a lifetime resident of Columbus and member of Riverside Methodist Church. She volunteered her time at Riverside Methodist Hospital and devoted her time as a cub scout leader. She was an amazing listener with a gentle soul and loved unconditionally who lived the motto of "Teach Love by Living Love". Jeanne was totally devoted to her family and friends to the end. She loved to travel and was proud to say she visited every state in the U.S. Family will receive friends at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. on Sunday, June 28 from 5-8p.m. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. To maintain appropriate crowd size, we ask that guests with the last name beginning with A-L come during the hours of 5-6:30p.m. and for guests with lasts name beginning with M-Z come during the hours of 6:30-8p.m. Family is having a private service with interment to follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. If you wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation, Parkinson Disease Foundation or to Nationwide Children's Hospital, P.O. Box16810, Columbus, OH 43216 or www.nationwidechildrens.org in Jeanne's memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory of Jeanne or to sign her online guest book.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.