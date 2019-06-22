The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Jeannette Eckert


1914 - 2019
Jeannette Sara Donaldson Eckert, age 104, passed away on Friday June 21, 2019 at the Wesley Glen Retirement Community in Columbus, Ohio. She would have said that she "moved to a higher floor." Jeannette Donaldson was born on September 1, 1914 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was the daughter of Dr. Andrews George and Margaret Elizabeth (Morrison) Donaldson.
Jeannette loved reading! She attended college in Cleveland, graduating from Flora Stone Mather College with a Master of Science in Library Science degree. She worked at the Cleveland Public Library as a reference librarian. There, she developed an interest in nutrition, which she passed on to both of her children. She was very proud of her Scottish heritage.She married John Bradley Eckert on July 19, 1952 at Epworth-Euclid Methodist Church in Cleveland. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and made lasting friends within the church community. Jeannette and John made their home in the Cleveland area and had two children, Elizabeth and John.The family moved to Millersburg, Ohio, where Jeannette enjoyed gardening and developed a keen interest in quilting. Jeannette and John retired to Auburndale Florida, and then returned to Ohio in 2004, making their home at Wesley Glen Retirement Community in Columbus. It was a great comfort to Jeannette to know that she was "home" at Wesley Glen.Jeannette is survived by daughter Elizabeth, son John (Inger), and three grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, and Ellen. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and many cousins. Funeral arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME in Worthington, Ohio. Interment will be at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, OH. A private service is planned. The family would like to thank the staff of Wesley Glen Retirement Community and Wesley Hospice for their kind and gracious care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wesley Communities Charitable Care Fund.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 24, 2019
