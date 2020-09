Hampton , Jeannette1941 - 2020Jeannette M. Hampton, age 79, of Columbus, transitioned on August 16, 2020. Creator of Lady J's Fragrance Boutique. She is preceded in death by parents John Grady and Gertrude Hampton; siblings, Jerry, Geraldine, and Constance "Connie" Hampton. Jeannette is survived by loving children: Michael P. Hampton, wife and 3 children; Gregory L. Hampton and oldest grandchild, Tiy A. Hampton; Malako Hampton-Moses, husband Shannon Moses and 2 grandchildren, Malik and Serenity ; Ayana Hampton Young and 3 grandchildren, Mahdi, Anaya, and Azure; siblings, Gerald "Tommy", Delores "Lois", and Wayne "Ronnie"; a host of other family. The 79th Award Ceremony and Home-going will be held 7 PM Friday, September 11, 2020 in the chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES 4019 E. Livingston Avenue Columbus, Ohio 43227. 614-444-1463. There is a 25 seat limit and tickets are required; live stream available. Please request link to join service at least 24 hours prior to service; email: michael_hampton@yahoo.com tor receive link to the service. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER FACILITY. www.smootfuneral.com