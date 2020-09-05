1/1
Jeannette Hampton
1941 - 2020
Jeannette M. Hampton, age 79, of Columbus, transitioned on August 16, 2020. Creator of Lady J's Fragrance Boutique. She is preceded in death by parents John Grady and Gertrude Hampton; siblings, Jerry, Geraldine, and Constance "Connie" Hampton. Jeannette is survived by loving children: Michael P. Hampton, wife and 3 children; Gregory L. Hampton and oldest grandchild, Tiy A. Hampton; Malako Hampton-Moses, husband Shannon Moses and 2 grandchildren, Malik and Serenity ; Ayana Hampton Young and 3 grandchildren, Mahdi, Anaya, and Azure; siblings, Gerald "Tommy", Delores "Lois", and Wayne "Ronnie"; a host of other family. The 79th Award Ceremony and Home-going will be held 7 PM Friday, September 11, 2020 in the chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES 4019 E. Livingston Avenue Columbus, Ohio 43227. 614-444-1463. There is a 25 seat limit and tickets are required; live stream available. Please request link to join service at least 24 hours prior to service; email: michael_hampton@yahoo.com tor receive link to the service. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER FACILITY. www.smootfuneral.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Service
07:00 PM
Smoot Funeral Services -- live stream available. Please request link to join service at least 24 hours prior to service; email: michael_hampton@yahoo.com tor receive link to the service.
Funeral services provided by
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
