Ostman, Jeannette May
1923 - 2019
Jeannette May Ostman, age 95, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away May 5, 2019 at Brookdale Pinnacle. She was a retired LPN from Medical College of Ohio. Jeannette was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, step son David Ostman and nephews Roy and Don Taladay. She is survived by nephew, James (Margaret) Talady; step daughter, Jean Alexander; 2 step grandchildren; and numerous other nieces and nephews. Friends may visit Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10am until time of her funeral at 11am at St. John's Lutheran Church, 3220 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio. Entombment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church in her memory. Arrangements with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City, Ohio, where online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 8, 2019