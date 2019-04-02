|
|
Runkle, Jeannette (Jan)
1923 - 2019
Jeannette "Jan" Runkle, born Clara Jeannette Shires in Urbana, OH, June 9, 1923. Jan was a life long Westerville resident and passed at The Ridge at Lancaster on March 29, 2019. She is preceded in death by husband Murray Runkle, son Gary L. Runkle, brother Walter Shires, Jr., sister and brother-in-law Harriette and Richard LaRue. After her husband's death in 1962, Jan was hired as a secretary and then dispatcher with the Westerville Police Department where she served for twenty-four years. Jan had a special place in her heart for cats and dogs, caring and fostering several over the years. She is survived by son, James (Barbara) Runkle of Blacklick, OH; granddaughter, Kristin Bloebaum of Ashland, KY; grandsons, Brad and Jeffrey Runkle of Columbus, OH; granddaughter, Retta (Warren) Cross of Coshocton, OH; grandsons, Ryan Runkle of Columbus, OH, and Max Chesney of Jacksonville, FL. She also leaves behind great grandchildren, Garrett, Madison, Gavin, Jason, Halyn, Michael, Delilah, Eva, Brice and Brayden; as well as special extended families, Susan and Clark Watson, sons, Ryan and Ben of Westerville, OH and Rob and Susan Henry, sons, Jacob and Owen of Pickerington, OH, and Kolton Young. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Citizens for Humane Actions, 3765 Corporate Dr., Columbus, OH 43231 or to Cat Welfare, 741 Wetmore Rd., Columbus, OH 43214. Special thanks to the staff at The Ridge at Lancaster and Fairhope Hospice, Lancaster. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 2pm until time of service at 5pm with Pastor Rich Thomas officiating. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019