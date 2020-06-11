Thompson, Jeannette "Jean"

1923 - 2020

Jean Thompson, 96, passed away Friday May 29, 2020 and is reunited with her husband E.W. (Tommy) Thompson. They had been married 56 years when Tommy passed on the same day in 2002. Jean is survived by 2 daughters, Darlene Rauch and Donna Summers (J.B.) and son Tom. Jean and Tommy were blessed with 4 grandchildren: Matthew Rauch, Andrew Rauch (Kamila), Jason Molnar (Adrienne) and Jessica Glenn (David); and 7 great-grandchildren: Jacob and Amelia Rauch; Audrina, David and Olivia Glenn; and Louisa and Max Molnar. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her 4 siblings. Jean was a homemaker, loved family and enjoyed many years hosting, preparing and celebrating many events with and for a large extended family and many friends. Dancing and singing were also part of her long life and she sang with her church choir. A special thanks is extended to the people of Bickford Assisted Living for caring for Jean. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, 500 S. Gould Road, Columbus, OH 43209 on Monday, June 15th at 11AM where Jean was an active member for over 60 years. Father Daniel Dury presiding. Please be aware that social distancing and masks are required. Your consideration is appreciated. In lieu of flowers and at this time of change and shifting needs, please consider acts of kindness to help the people in our communities to get back on their feet. Arrangements Entrusted to SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43232.



