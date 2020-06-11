Jeannette "Jean" Thompson
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeannette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thompson, Jeannette "Jean"
1923 - 2020
Jean Thompson, 96, passed away Friday May 29, 2020 and is reunited with her husband E.W. (Tommy) Thompson. They had been married 56 years when Tommy passed on the same day in 2002. Jean is survived by 2 daughters, Darlene Rauch and Donna Summers (J.B.) and son Tom. Jean and Tommy were blessed with 4 grandchildren: Matthew Rauch, Andrew Rauch (Kamila), Jason Molnar (Adrienne) and Jessica Glenn (David); and 7 great-grandchildren: Jacob and Amelia Rauch; Audrina, David and Olivia Glenn; and Louisa and Max Molnar. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her 4 siblings. Jean was a homemaker, loved family and enjoyed many years hosting, preparing and celebrating many events with and for a large extended family and many friends. Dancing and singing were also part of her long life and she sang with her church choir. A special thanks is extended to the people of Bickford Assisted Living for caring for Jean. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, 500 S. Gould Road, Columbus, OH 43209 on Monday, June 15th at 11AM where Jean was an active member for over 60 years. Father Daniel Dury presiding. Please be aware that social distancing and masks are required. Your consideration is appreciated. In lieu of flowers and at this time of change and shifting needs, please consider acts of kindness to help the people in our communities to get back on their feet. Arrangements Entrusted to SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43232.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Catherine's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved