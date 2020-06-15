Danker, Jeannie Marie Svagerko
1959 - 2020
Jeannie Marie Svagerko Danker passed from this earth on March 29, 2020. Jeannie was born on May 31, 1959 to Carl and Monica Jean Svagerko, both whom have passed. She grew up in Campbell, Ohio, a suburb of Youngstown. Jeannie attended Campbell Memorial High School, then pursued her career as a Radiologic Technologist at the Youngstown Hospital Association Program of Radiologic Technology. Jeannie then moved to Columbus Ohio where she met her husband John of 30 years while working at The Ohio State University. She continued her education at The Ohio State University, ultimately obtaining a Master's Degree in Public Health. Jeannie worked at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for over 30 years in a variety of roles, from technologist to administrator. She never missed an opportunity to help people learn, grow, and become better people and professionals. Jeannie always wanted to create "teachable moments." Her team and those who have worked with her describe her as caring, fair, and dedicated. As a leader, OSU Chancellor Hal Paz says, "she infused her administrative role with determination, selflessness, and a patient-first attitude that led her department's success." She went above and beyond to help people because of her big heart and desire to be a blessing to others. Jeannie and John were huge Buckeye fans, and they were known for the best and at times the biggest Buckeye tailgate. Jeannie was a committed Catholic and lived her faith throughout her life with service and commitment to her family, friends, and community. She was a long-time member of St. Joan of Arc Parish in Powell, Ohio. There she was involved in many activities, especially those involving her children, and serving as a Religious Educator. She was devoted to serving God and her parish. Jeannie's husband John passed away just two months prior after 30 years of marriage. She is survived by her two daughters, Jill Carlene and Jennifer Marie. She is also survived by her sister and brothers, Jake Kessler of Florida; Deb (Walt) Laskowski of Boardman Ohio; Carl (Annette) Svagerko of Westerville; and Jim (John) Svagerko of Columbus. She is also survived by her sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sue (Tim); Steve, and Chuck (Melinda) and loving nieces and nephews; John (Chastity), Jim (Heather), Kristin (Adam), Carl, Alex, Jessica, Hannah (Zach), Maggie, and McKenzie, and in addition a great-niece, Skylar, and great-nephews, Jimmy and Nolan. Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 10am Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Joan of Arc Church, 10700 Liberty Road, Powell, OH 43065. Due to the current Covid-19 health crisis, we are asking that if you do attend the service, please maintain proper distances and please be prepared to wear a mask. In addition, no gathering meal will be served following the services. Jeannie and John will be interred at Resurrection Cemetery, 9571 High St, Lewis Center, OH 43035. Arrangement by: RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, Ohio 43065. Condolences may be left for the family at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.