Jeannie Marie Svagerko Danker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeannie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danker, Jeannie Marie Svagerko
1959 - 2020
Jeannie Marie Svagerko Danker passed from this earth on March 29, 2020. Jeannie was born on May 31, 1959 to Carl and Monica Jean Svagerko, both whom have passed. She grew up in Campbell, Ohio, a suburb of Youngstown. Jeannie attended Campbell Memorial High School, then pursued her career as a Radiologic Technologist at the Youngstown Hospital Association Program of Radiologic Technology. Jeannie then moved to Columbus Ohio where she met her husband John of 30 years while working at The Ohio State University. She continued her education at The Ohio State University, ultimately obtaining a Master's Degree in Public Health. Jeannie worked at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for over 30 years in a variety of roles, from technologist to administrator. She never missed an opportunity to help people learn, grow, and become better people and professionals. Jeannie always wanted to create "teachable moments." Her team and those who have worked with her describe her as caring, fair, and dedicated. As a leader, OSU Chancellor Hal Paz says, "she infused her administrative role with determination, selflessness, and a patient-first attitude that led her department's success." She went above and beyond to help people because of her big heart and desire to be a blessing to others. Jeannie and John were huge Buckeye fans, and they were known for the best and at times the biggest Buckeye tailgate. Jeannie was a committed Catholic and lived her faith throughout her life with service and commitment to her family, friends, and community. She was a long-time member of St. Joan of Arc Parish in Powell, Ohio. There she was involved in many activities, especially those involving her children, and serving as a Religious Educator. She was devoted to serving God and her parish. Jeannie's husband John passed away just two months prior after 30 years of marriage. She is survived by her two daughters, Jill Carlene and Jennifer Marie. She is also survived by her sister and brothers, Jake Kessler of Florida; Deb (Walt) Laskowski of Boardman Ohio; Carl (Annette) Svagerko of Westerville; and Jim (John) Svagerko of Columbus. She is also survived by her sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sue (Tim); Steve, and Chuck (Melinda) and loving nieces and nephews; John (Chastity), Jim (Heather), Kristin (Adam), Carl, Alex, Jessica, Hannah (Zach), Maggie, and McKenzie, and in addition a great-niece, Skylar, and great-nephews, Jimmy and Nolan. Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 10am Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Joan of Arc Church, 10700 Liberty Road, Powell, OH 43065. Due to the current Covid-19 health crisis, we are asking that if you do attend the service, please maintain proper distances and please be prepared to wear a mask. In addition, no gathering meal will be served following the services. Jeannie and John will be interred at Resurrection Cemetery, 9571 High St, Lewis Center, OH 43035. Arrangement by: RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, Ohio 43065. Condolences may be left for the family at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved