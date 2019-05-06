Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannine Winters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannine Anna Winters


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeannine Anna Winters Obituary
Winters, Jeannine Anna
1930 - 2019
Jeannine Anna Winters, age 89, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. Jeannine was born on March 26, 1930 in Columbus, OH to the late Augustus and Margaretha (Kuhn) Turner. Jeannine is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, John (Jack) Winters, Sr.; son, John Winters, Jr.; daughter, Sandra (Sandy) and Kevin (K.B.) Bickham; grandchildren, Kris, Matt, Emily and Evan; and great-granddaughter, Aubrey; brother, Jack Turner. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4-7PM at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where her funeral service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10AM with Pastor Brent Harris officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Reynoldsburg Historical Society, PO Box 144, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 or, the Spirit and Truth Fellowship Church, 11020 Alspach Rd. NW, Canal Winchester, OH 43110. Memorial messages may be sent to her family and a complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now