Winters, Jeannine Anna
1930 - 2019
Jeannine Anna Winters, age 89, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. Jeannine was born on March 26, 1930 in Columbus, OH to the late Augustus and Margaretha (Kuhn) Turner. Jeannine is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, John (Jack) Winters, Sr.; son, John Winters, Jr.; daughter, Sandra (Sandy) and Kevin (K.B.) Bickham; grandchildren, Kris, Matt, Emily and Evan; and great-granddaughter, Aubrey; brother, Jack Turner. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4-7PM at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where her funeral service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10AM with Pastor Brent Harris officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Reynoldsburg Historical Society, PO Box 144, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 or, the Spirit and Truth Fellowship Church, 11020 Alspach Rd. NW, Canal Winchester, OH 43110. Memorial messages may be sent to her family and a complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 7, 2019