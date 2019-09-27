|
|
Robinson, Jeff
1955 - 2019
Jeff Robinson, age 63, of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away on September 25, 2019. Jeff was recently retired, he spent 41 years working in the IT field for the City of Columbus, the Columbus Dispatch, and several consulting firms. Jeff is survived by his wife, Monica of 32 years; mother, Nancy (Tom) Weidemeyer; his daughters, Kathryn (Dean) Prantl, and Laura (Nick) Black; his grandchildren, Isla, Noah, Lillienne, and Joseph. Visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com for more information.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019