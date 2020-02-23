|
|
Clark, Jefferson
Jefferson Anthony Clark, age 76, passed away February 21, 2020 at Capital City Gardens Care Center. Jeff was family to Seymour and Leora Ludwig and children and Dave and Jessica Hughes and children, The Columbus and OSU Police Departments, Buckeye Donuts (Barouxis and Sauter families), Bob and Sylvia Benzel and Gretchen Rivera. Many extended family members in and around the Central Ohio area. Jeff was a proud man who worked odd jobs along High Street. Many will remember him as "Jeff" the friendly guy at Buckeye Donuts, where he introduced himself as "Hey, hey, hey you know me" He was the guy always picking up trash in the University area "cleaning up the area he loved". Ready to give a helping hand to students moving in and out and learned a few foreign languages to make new friends. He always remembered names and dates beyond belief especially with 1960's music. His first love was crime fighting, a real life super hero to the Columbus and OSU Police Departments wearing his signature uniform of a tan sport coat, white button down shirt and brown pants. He received an "Honorary Police Officer" designation along with a Citizen Commendation award, and F.O.P., Medal of Honor fir his many acts of bravery with making citizen arrests and assisting police officers. He was unforgettable to all who met him in life and will remember him soundly as the kind, gentle soul he was. Jeff was an eternal optimist who cared about his community and the community loved him back. Thank you to the many caregivers at the Capital City Gardens and Rehahabilitation Center for the many years he stayed in your facility. Friends and family are invited to his calling hours at the Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High Street, Worthington, Ohio on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 10-11am, where a Memorial Service will follow. Columbus Police Chaplin William Hartfelder presiding. Interment to follow at Northlawn Memory Gardens, Westerville, Ohio. Arrangements by Skunza Funeral Service, 5819 Emporium Square, Columbus, OH 43231. Rudolph P. Skunza, Jr. Director. 614-895-3200.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2020