|
|
Masters, Jeffery D.
1959 - 2019
Jeffery D. Masters, age 59, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away March 13, 2019. He was born in Marietta, Ohio to the late Dale and Joanne Masters. He retired from Cardinal Health. After his retirement his true enjoyment was spending time with his grandchildren and was a US Army Veteran. He loved his family and friends well. He is survived by his daughter, Cristine (Brice Dobler) Masters; son, Joshua (Mayela) Masters; grandchildren, Emmet and Ethan Masters Dobler; step grandchildren, Andrea and Alanis Tovar; sisters, Susan (Bud) Sellars and Nancy (Bob) Wark; brother, Rod (Lauri Strauss) Masters; niece, Jamie (Jose Lopez) Masters; great nephew, Leo Masters Lopez; and dear friend, Lizzette Masters. Friends may visit Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4PM until time of funeral at 6PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio. A reception will follow at 7PM at 3 Brothers Diner, 3090 Southwest Blvd., Grove City, Ohio. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019