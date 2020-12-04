1/
Jeffery Hairston
1960 - 2020
Hairston, Jeffery
1960 - 2020
Jeffery J. Hairston, age 60. Sunrise July 3, 2020 and Sunset November 24, 2020. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Friday, December 11, 2020 at True Love Ministries, 1634 Minnesota Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To view the service and video tribute, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and offer condolences The HAIRSTON Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Visitation
11:00 AM
True Love Ministries
DEC
11
Funeral
12:00 PM
True Love Ministries
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
