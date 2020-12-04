Hairston, Jeffery
1960 - 2020
Jeffery J. Hairston, age 60. Sunrise July 3, 2020 and Sunset November 24, 2020. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Friday, December 11, 2020 at True Love Ministries, 1634 Minnesota Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To view the service and video tribute, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and offer condolences The HAIRSTON Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com