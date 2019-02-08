|
Nickell, Jeffery Scott
1970 - 2019
Jeffery Scott Nickell age 48 of Galloway, OH passed away February 4, 2019 at OSU Medical Center. He was born in Dayton, OH to Talmage Nickell and Dorothy Sutton. He retired as Labor Coordinator for Messer Construction, and started his own home remolding business, he was also a US Army Veteran. With his parents he is also survived by his wife April Nickell; his children Zack, Taylor and Alex ; grandchildren Rylee and Alex Jr.; grandmother Joyce Foster; brother Dewayne (Cathy) Nickell; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A gathering to celebrate his life will be held Wednesday from 5-7 PM with a time of sharing at 7:00 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus St. Grove City. Online guestbook at ww.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2019