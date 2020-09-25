1/
Jeffery Shaw
Shaw, Jeffery
Jeffery Allen Shaw, age 44, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Marysville. Jeff was a systems administrator at The Ohio State University College of Engineering. Survived by his wife, Amy M. Knotts Shaw; his children, Ty and Ella; and many others. The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7pm Monday, September 28, 2020 at Underwood Funeral Home, 703 East Fifth Street, Marysville. A funeral procession will form at 12:30pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020 and proceed from the funeral home to the cemetery. Attendees are encouraged to wear their OSU gear. COVID precautions will be practiced. Memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine Greyhound Program or to his children's college fund in care of the family. Contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Underwood Funeral Home
SEP
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Underwood Funeral Home
SEP
29
Removal
12:30 PM
Underwood Funeral Home
