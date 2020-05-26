Jeffery Vernon Kent
1958 - 2020
Kent, Jeffery Vernon
1958 - 2020
Jeffery Vernon Kent, age 62, was embraced at the gates of heaven on May 24, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Geralyn; children, Carolyn (Michael), Aileen (Matthew), Maureen (Ryan), Jeffery Jr. (Anissa), Amy (Andrew), Laura (Blake); grandchildren, Camden, Evan, Bennett, George, Noelle, Austin, Anna, Caleb, and Grace; cherished grandmother, Francine Stuller; mother, Phyllis Kent; siblings, Terri, Sean, David, Kevin. He was preceded in death by his father Charles Kent. In lieu of flowers, the family strongly encourages donating to A Kid Again - Northern Ohio Chapter. A Kid Again <https://akidagain.org/chapter/northern-ohio-chapter/>. The family will have a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Grandview on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10am. Due to the current restrictions of COVID19, attendees must arrive with a mask.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
