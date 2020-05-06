Jeffrey A. Kirn
1954 - 2020
Kirn, Jeffrey A.
1954 - 2020
Jeffrey A. Kirn, age 65, passed away in the loving arms of his wife, Mary on April 11, 2020. Jeff is survived by his wife, Mary; her son, Ryan (Natalie) Drennan; grandson, Marshall; mother, Kathryn (Adams) Kirn in Bexley; and siblings, Karen (Kirn) Maccracken, Louise "Weezer" Kirn, and Michael Kirn. Preceded in death by his father David Kirn and his beloved dog Max. His time of suffering is over. Services will be held at a later date. To send messages to Jeff's family and to view full obit, go to www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 6 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
