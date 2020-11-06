1/
Jeffrey Billingham
1959 - 2020
Jeffrey Thomas Billingham, age 62, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 Grant Medical Center. He was a skilled HVAC Tech. He built his own company from the ground up. He loved guns flying drones, high speed remote controlled cars and planes with his brothers and father. He was a highly intelligent, resourceful, and loved helping others. Loved classic rock. He loved his grandchildren and was a real family guy. Survived by daughter, Jessica Billingham; sons, Joseph Billingham and Christopher (Ashley Hicks) Billingham; grandchildren, Riley, Daniel, Sydney, Natalie, Kenzie, Ryleigh, Karsyn, Logan, Lexis; expected great grandchild; mother, Nancy Billingham; sister, Gwenda Daines; brothers, Frank, Chris (Laura) Billingham; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father Donald Billingham, brother Donnie. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
