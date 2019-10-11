Home

Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Church of the Master United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of the Master United Methodist Church
24 North Grove Street
Westerville, OH
View Map
1986 - 2019
Jeffrey Binder Obituary
Binder, Jeffrey
1986 - 2019
Jeffrey "Jeff" Binder, of Pataskala, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Jeff was born on October 8, 1986 in Columbus, Ohio. He worked for Fortec Medical for many years. He loved golfing, doing all kinds of puzzles, and was a very athletic person who loved to play sports. He had an extreme love for Ohio State football and would never miss a game. Most of all he loved sharing his love of sports with his son Aiden and his numerous nieces and nephews. Jeff is preceded in death by sister-in-law Kristina Binder. Jeff is survived by loving wife Jill; son and light of his life Aiden; parents Steve Binder and Nancy Ockay; brother Michael; in-laws Lynn (Jay) Anderson and Bob (Jean) Hessenauer; brother-in-law Eric (Jean) Hessenauer; sister-in- law Leah (Mike) Priser; nieces and nephews Jacob, Kyle, Brady, William, Tyler, Abby, and Emma; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. His family will receive friends Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 2pm at Church of the Master United Methodist Church, 24 North Grove Street, Westerville, OH 43081, with visitation beginning at 1pm. Graveside service to follow at Lithopolis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Aiden Binder fund at any Chase Bank location, or Al's Clinic Inc., P.O. Box 102, Sandusky, Ohio 44871, or to a . Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019
