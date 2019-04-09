The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Brantner, Jeffrey
1946 - 2019
Jeffrey W. Brantner, age 73, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Jeffrey was born in Columbus, OH to the late John and Mildred Brantner. He graduated from The Ohio State University, Capital Law School, and was a member of the Columbus Bar Association, American Bar Association, Ohio Bar Association, Ohio Society of CPAS, and The Ohio State Alumni Association. Jeffrey was a founding member of the Ohio Lions Foundation, Tri Village Lions Club and enjoyed cycling and walking his dog, an avid Buckeye's fan, a woodworker and loved history. Jeffrey loved to spend time with his grandson and visiting Acadia National Park in Maine. He is survived by his loving wife, Jean of 48 years; daughter, Jennifer (Omar) Aziz; grandson, Logan; brother, Richard (Linda) and nieces, Lauren, Alayna and Christina. Family will receive friends Monday, April 15 from 5-8 p.m. at SCHOEDINEGR NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where funeral service will be held 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery. To sign Jeffrey's online guestbook please visit www.schoedinger.com. Donations in Jeffrey's memory may be made to the Ohio Lions Foundation or to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2019
