LeMaster, Jeffrey C. "Jeff"
Jeffrey "Jeff" C. LeMaster, 58, of Pataskala, passed on Aug. 4, 2019. He was born on April 22, 1961 in Columbus to Clyde and Elizabeth (Pinkerman) LeMaster. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Debbie; and daughter, Katie LeMaster; mother; and a brother, Doug. He was preceded in death by his father. A visitation will be held from 5-7PM Friday, August 9, 2019 with a service at 7PM at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH 43231.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019