Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey LeMaster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey C. "Jeff" LeMaster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey C. "Jeff" LeMaster Obituary
LeMaster, Jeffrey C. "Jeff"
Jeffrey "Jeff" C. LeMaster, 58, of Pataskala, passed on Aug. 4, 2019. He was born on April 22, 1961 in Columbus to Clyde and Elizabeth (Pinkerman) LeMaster. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Debbie; and daughter, Katie LeMaster; mother; and a brother, Doug. He was preceded in death by his father. A visitation will be held from 5-7PM Friday, August 9, 2019 with a service at 7PM at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH 43231.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now