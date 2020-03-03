|
Whaley, Jeffrey C.
1964 - 2020
Jeffrey C. "Jeff" Whaley, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Summa Akron City Hospital. His family will receive friends from 5-8pm Friday, March 6, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road in Columbus. Memorial contributions may be made to , Donation Processing, , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, via phone 1-800-708-7644 or https://www.michaeljfox.org/ in his memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to read his full obituary and to leave a message of support to his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020