Jeffrey Cohen

Cohen, Jeffrey
Jeffrey Alan Cohen, of Columbus, OH, passed on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Jeff was the oldest son of Jerome Cohen (deceased) and Sandra Cohen, brother to Sherrie (Frederick) Merchant and Ronald Cohen, proud father of Matthew (Kaitlin) Cohen, and spouse to Mary "Mitzi" Holter. Jeff had a great sense of humor, a creative love for writing and eclectic music, was an avid fan of THE Ohio State University Buckeyes, and had a special connection to the California Coast where he loved to run as a younger man. To show your condolences, please send donations to gofundme.com/f/widows-companion-dog

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Thank You.
