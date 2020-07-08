Jeffrey Cohen

Cohen, Jeffrey
Jeffrey Alan Cohen, of Columbus, OH, passed on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Jeff was the oldest son of Jerome Cohen (deceased) and Sandra Cohen, brother to Sherrie (Frederick) Merchant and Ronald Cohen, proud father of Matthew (Kaitlin) Cohen, and spouse to Mary "Mitzi" Holter. Jeff had a great sense of humor, a creative love for writing and eclectic music, was an avid fan of THE Ohio State University Buckeyes, and had a special connection to the California Coast where he loved to run as a younger man. To show your condolences, please send donations to gofundme.com/f/widows-companion-dog