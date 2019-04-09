The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Jeffrey Curtis Fike


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Jeffrey Curtis Fike Obituary
Fike, Jeffrey Curtis
1951 - 2019
Jeffrey Curtis Fike. Born May 23, 1951 and escaped the pain of cancer on April 6, 2019 after an eight and one-half year courageous battle that Jeff won when he left it behind for his wings to live eternally, pain and worry free. Preceded in death by his parents Eileen and Harold Fike, Jr. and James and Beatrice Slack. Survived by his wife of 46 years, Margi who will love him forever and past, as he will her. Also survived by brothers, Kevin (Norma) Fike, Eric (Liz) Fike; sister, Diane (Jim) Schellhaas; sister-in-law, Sara Slack; best friends who Jeff loved as a brother and sister, Jim and Brenda Robins; nieces and nephews who were loved like daughters and sons, Jeanie (Pam) Seraphinea (Edward), Samantha (Andrew), Sirani (Jon), Amada (Aaron), Julie (Shawn), Emily (Kris), Nicole (David), Sandy (Becky), Phelan (Ashley), Randy (Melissa), Chris, Steven (Kristen), Danny, Jimmy (Jasmine); and of course all aunts, uncles and friends. Also don't forget everybody loves everybody. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM Thursday at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway, where the funeral service will be held 10 AM Friday, April 12. Rev. Fr. Leo Connolly officiating. Jeff's earthly body will rest at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jeff's memory to The Health Well Foundation, PO Box 170305, Milwaukee, WI 53217-9962. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory or watch Jeff's life tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
