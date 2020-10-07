Siddle, Jeffrey D.
1966 - 2020
Jeffrey D. Siddle, age 54, passed away on October 6, 2020. He worked as a welder since the age of 18. For the past 12 years, Jeffrey worked at ATS Ohio. He is preceded in death by his mother Marlene Ruzicka Siddle. Survived by his father, Joe D. Siddle; sister, Carla (John) Dolan; brother, Mark Siddle; nieces, Noelle (Shawn) Tolbert, Colette, Mara and Rachel Siddle; nephew, Tyler Wald; great nieces, Caitlin and Morgan Tolbert; many cousins, aunts, uncles and many good friends from work. Family invites those who wish to attend the graveside service on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 12:30pm, at Green Lawn Cemetery, 1000 Greenlawn Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43223, with Pastor Edward Engelbrecht officiating. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. To sign and view Jeff's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com