|
|
Elston, Jeffrey
1979 - 2019
Jeffrey Richard Elston of Pickerington, OH, and formerly of Greensboro, NC, passed away Thursday, December 19th, 2019. He was born August 19, 1979, in Indianapolis, IN. Jeff, while baptized in his teens, recommitted his life to the Lord at Sycamore Creek Church. We know that Jeff is with Jesus and is at peace. Jeff is survived by his wife, Sarah, beloved daughter Olivia, and his parents, David and Debbie Elston, sisters Betsy Boone (Brendon), Susan, and brother Brian (Mary Taylor), 8 nieces and nephews, 17 uncles and aunts, 76 cousins and great cousins. While Jeff loved his large family, he had a special relationship with his Uncle Eddie and Aunt Cheryl Payne. In his teens, Jeff discovered cars. He rebuilt many and was always willing to offer help to others with their cars. He graduated from Southeast Guilford High School, in Greensboro, NC. He earned an Associate Degree from Guilford Technical College, achieving a Master Technician Certification in the Ford Asset Program (Mazda Company). For 8 years, he was a highly valued employee at Ricart Automotive. Jeff will be remembered fondly and missed greatly by many. Visitation will be at DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 HILL ROAD N., PICKERINGTON, OH 43147 on Friday Dec. 27th from 4 pm to 7 pm. A memorial service will be held at SYCAMORE CREEK CHURCH, 8100 REFUGEE ROAD, PICKERINGTON, OH 43147 on Sat. Dec. 28th at 11 am. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2019